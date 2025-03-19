Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Security concerns in Kolkata may force BCCI to reschedule KKR vs LSG match

"There is still time to take a final call," Ganguly said. "Even last year, an IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled due to similar concerns."

Eden Gardens Kolkata's iconic cricket stadium

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 at Eden Gardens is facing an unexpected hurdle. The city police have declined to provide security clearance due to the large-scale Ram Navami celebrations, throwing the fixture into uncertainty.
 
The decision stems from a staggering security demand across West Bengal. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has already announced that over 20,000 Ram Navami processions will take place across the state, leading to an unprecedented strain on law enforcement resources. 
 
CAB sounds the alarm: No green light from authorities
 
 
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly emerged from two intense rounds of discussions with the city police on Tuesday with a grim update—authorities have not granted clearance for the match.
 
"They have categorically stated that they won’t be able to provide adequate security. Without police protection, managing a 65,000-strong crowd inside Eden Gardens becomes impossible," Ganguly revealed.
 
With the situation hanging by a thread, the CAB has escalated the matter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "There is still time to take a final call," Ganguly said. "Even last year, an IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled due to similar concerns." 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

