Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Samson joins RR practice session after recovering from injury

IPL 2025: Samson joins RR practice session after recovering from injury

Samson had suffered the injury after being struck by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during India's five-match T20I series against England

IPL 2025 Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma star in the match. File Photo: X

IPL 2025 Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma star in the match. File Photo: X

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has joined his IPL team after completing his recovery from a finger surgery he underwent last month.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who finished his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, attended the Royals' first practice session on Monday ahead of the upcoming season.

Samson had suffered the injury after being struck by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during India's five-match T20I series against England. Following the injury, he underwent surgery to treat the damaged finger.  Check IPL latest news, full schedule, match timing here

"Straight from the airport to our first practice match to making everyone smile like he does!," RR said in a post on 'X'.

The RR skipper was seen interacting with his teammates, including India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, and head coach Rahul Dravid, among others.

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions, will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on March 23.

Although Samson has regained full fitness, it remains uncertain whether he will take the wicketkeeping gloves straight away. If he isn't deemed fit, Dhruv Jurel is likely to step in behind the stumps.

In another boost for RR, all-rounder Riyan Parag has fully recovered from a shoulder injury that had kept him out of the T20Is against South Africa and England.

Parag made his comeback in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, scoring a half-century and bowling 26 overs against Saurashtra. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2025: KKR pick Chetan Sakariya as replacement for Umran Malik

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch faces legal notice from PCB over IPL 2025 withdrawal

Karun Nair, India, England, Chennai, Triple ton

IPL 2025: Karun Nair looks to replicate domestic cricket success for DC

Virat Kohli, RCB, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli not retiring yet, shares Rahul Dravid's advice on retirement

Nitish Reddy

IPL 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to join SRH after clearing fitness test

Topics : Sanju Samson Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon