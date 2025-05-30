Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What is highest successful run chase in Mullanpur? GT's highest run chase

What is highest successful run chase in Mullanpur? GT's highest run chase

In IPL 2025 match 60 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals posted 199 runs batting first. In response, Gujarat Titans pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians have set a daunting 229-run target for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh. Should Gujarat manage to chase this down, it would mark the highest successful run chase ever against Mumbai Indians in the history of the tournament — a feat that would also propel Shubman Gill’s men into Qualifier 2.
 
The current record for the highest successful chase against MI stands at 196, achieved by Rajasthan Royals back in 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Surpassing that would not only be a historic achievement but also a major statement from Gujarat in this knockout encounter. 
 
 
What is the highest successful run chase in T20s at Mullanpur Stadium?
 
Since the Mullanpur Stadium is a relatively new venue with only a handful of T20 matches played, the sample size for run chases remains limited. However, here's a look at the highest successful run chase recorded at this ground in T20 cricket. 
Highest successful run chase at Mullanpur Stadium
Match Date Target Result
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals March 23, 2024 175 PBKS scored 177/6 in 19.2 overs
Baroda vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 149 Baroda scored 149/7 in 18.5 overs
  Highest successful run chase by Gujarat Titans 
Gujarat Titans fans might find the stats a bit discouraging, as the team has managed to chase targets over 200 runs only twice since their debut. However, there is optimism for Shubman Gill's side, especially considering their best-ever successful chase came earlier this season. In IPL 2025 match 60 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals posted 199 runs batting first. In response, Gujarat Titans pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory, led by Sai Sudharsan's century and a strong partnership with Gill.

Adding to their confidence, the Titans' second-highest run chase also came this season—against the same opponent. On April 19, 2024, they successfully chased 204 runs against Delhi Capitals. With two massive chases already in the bag this year, Gujarat now has a golden opportunity to set a new benchmark by chasing down their highest-ever total in IPL history. Here's a look at their complete list of top chases.
 
Highest successful run chase by Gujarat Titans
Highest Total Chased Opposition Year
205/0 Delhi Capitals 2025
204/3 Delhi Capitals 2025
199/5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022
199/7 Rajasthan Royals 2024
198/4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2023
 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

