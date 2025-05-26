Highest successful run chases against Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Punjab Kings have been given an 185-run target by the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match at the Sawai mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. If Punjab chase down the target on the night, it will be the 4th highest successful run chase against the 5-time champions in IPL history. The highest successful run chase against Mumbai Indians in the IPL came back in 2020 when Rajasthan Royals chased down 196 in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see if Punjab get to that historic target and etch their names into the history books tonight.
|Highest successful run chases against MI in IPL
|#
|Winner
|Runs
|Target
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|196/2
|196
|Abu Dhabi
|2020-10-25
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|195/3
|195
|Mumbai
|2018-04-14
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|188/6
|188
|Mumbai
|2019-04-13
|4
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|187/3
|185
|Pune
|2017-04-06
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|189/4
|184
|Mumbai
|2015-04-17
|6
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|184/2
|183
|Mumbai
|2011-04-15
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|183/1
|180
|Jaipur
|2024-04-22
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|179/6
|178
|Mumbai
|2022-03-27
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|179/5
|177
|Delhi
|2008-05-24
|10
|Punjab Kings
|177/2
|177
|Mohali
|2019-03-30