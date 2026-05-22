What is the highest successful run chase by RCB in Indian Premier League?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after winning their maiden IPL title in 2025, are looking to become only the third team in the tournament’s history to successfully defend the title in 2026.

In their final league game of IPL 2026, RCB were given a mammoth target of 256 runs to chase by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, RCB will need to break their personal record for the highest successful run chase in IPL history to win the game.

IPL 2026 Match 67, SRH vs RCB: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING As of now, RCB’s highest successful chase in the tournament is 230, which came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) back in 2025. Notably, despite being known as one of the best batting sides in the tournament’s history, RCB have chased down a 200-plus target only five times.

Their highest successful chase against SRH is 203, which came in the opening game of IPL 2026.

Highest successful chase in IPL by RCB: