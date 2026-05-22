Will Dhoni take field in IPL 2027? Gaikwad gives update on Thala's future

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign officially ended on May 21 after a crushing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans, but the biggest talking point after the loss wasn’t just the result, it was the absence of MS Dhoni throughout the season.

For the first time in IPL history, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter did not feature in a single match for CSK, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted the team deeply felt the impact.

Gaikwad breaks silence on Dhoni’s future

Speaking after CSK’s elimination, Gaikwad remained uncertain about whether Dhoni would return for IPL 2027.

“Obviously you will get to know it next year itself. Even I’ll get to know it next year itself,” Gaikwad said when asked about Dhoni’s future with the franchise.

The CSK captain also explained how difficult it was to cope without a player of Dhoni’s stature in pressure situations.

MS Dhoni was never just another cricketer for Chennai Super Kings. Over the years, he became the heartbeat of the franchise, a leader, a finisher, and the face that defined an entire era. Fans didn’t simply arrive at the stadium expecting wins; they came hoping to witness Dhoni walking out in yellow one more time. “He’s someone who can have a fear in the opposition, especially coming in those late overs. He can really change the game and the momentum just by staying at the crease.” he added.

The connection between Dhoni and Chennai always carried a deeper emotional meaning, one that went beyond trophies or statistics. Despite growing age, recurring injuries, and constant retirement speculation, that bond never seemed to fade. Dhoni himself often strengthened that feeling, repeatedly expressing his desire to continue representing CSK for as long as he possibly could.

Injuries hurt CSK’s campaign

Gaikwad pointed out that injuries to key all-rounders like Jamie Overton and Ramakrishna Ghosh disrupted the balance of the squad during crucial stages of the tournament. According to him, CSK were often forced to play either a batter or a bowler short in the final few matches, making consistency difficult. “Well, tough season to start, especially the hat-trick of losses. And then after that, once we found that momentum, obviously we found guys playing at the right spot, the right combination, everything started working. And then obviously, a couple of injuries again and again. Didn’t really help much, especially missing out Jamie (Overton) and another all-rounder in Ramakrishna Ghosh, kind of unsettled our playing 12. We were always playing a batter short or, playing a bowler short in whatever last three games we played." Gaikwad said.

A season of transition for CSK

Despite the disappointing finish, Gaikwad defended the squad and highlighted the lack of experience in the current setup.

He stressed that several players in the squad had played fewer than 20 IPL games, making this season an important learning curve for the franchise.

CSK finished IPL 2026 with six wins and eight defeats, missing out on the playoffs, but Gaikwad believes the exposure gained by the younger core could benefit the team in the future.