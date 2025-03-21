Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Kolkata weather disrupt the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on March 22?

Will Kolkata weather disrupt the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on March 22?

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata weather forecast for March 22 - There is a 66 per cent chance of rain at 11 AM IST on March 22. The forecast improves as the day progresses

Anish Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

The glittering opening ceremony for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) may be postponed due to inclement weather in Kolkata. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match.
 
The KKR vs RCB fixture is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 22 (Saturday), with the opening ceremony expected to start between 6:20 PM and 6:45 PM, ahead of the toss at 7 PM IST.
 
However, the weather in Kolkata has been far from ideal since March 20, with intermittent drizzle persisting and keeping the typical hot and humid conditions at bay. 
 
 
According to Accuweather.com, there is a 66 per cent chance of rain at 11 AM IST on March 22. The forecast improves as the day progresses, with the likelihood of rain falling to 20 per cent in the afternoon.
 
Conditions are expected to improve significantly by the evening, with just a 7 per cent chance of rainfall at 7 PM IST—raising hopes among fans who have booked tickets for the season opener.
 
That said, weather remains unpredictable, and the possibility of rain playing spoilsport to the opening ceremony cannot be ruled out. 
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

