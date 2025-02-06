Business Standard

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 becomes India's most-watched Test series

Despite the challenges posed by time-zone differences, the series became the second most-watched Test series on Indian television

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has set new viewership records, becoming India’s most-watched away Test series. Despite the challenges posed by time-zone differences, the series emerged as the second most-watched Test series on Indian television, trailing only the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to JioStar Network, the series saw a remarkable 74 per cent increase in TV viewership compared to the previous edition held in Australia.
 
Record-Breaking viewership
 
Branded as The Toughest Rivalry, the iconic India-Australia face-off captivated audiences, reaching 192.5 million viewers and generating 52 billion minutes of watch-time across television and digital platforms. The five-language live broadcast, coupled with cinematic storytelling and intense on-field competition, contributed to a 49 per cent increase in television watch-time compared to the 2020 edition.
 
 
Expert commentary and immersive coverage
 
The viewing experience was enriched by an expert panel of Indian commentators, including Cheteshwar Pujara, Irfan Pathan, Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, and Ravi Shastri. Adding to the insights were Australian cricket legends such as Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, and Matthew Hayden. Neutral commentators like Mark Nicholas and Wasim Akram joined presenters Jatin Sapru and Mayanti Langer to deliver comprehensive coverage. The series’ storytelling approach, crafted by Sahiba Bali and Aakash Gupta, provided fans with engaging narratives that deepened their connection to the game.

Commitment to world-class sporting experiences
 
Sanjog Gupta, chief executive officer, Sports, JioStar, expressed pride in the success of The Toughest Rivalry branding, highlighting the network’s role in institutionalising the term to describe India-Australia matches. “Following the success of branding India-Pakistan matches as The Greatest Rivalry, we are thrilled to see The Toughest Rivalry resonate with fans,” Gupta said. He credited the introduction of a new design package, advanced camera technology, and immersive Hindi coverage for the series' widespread appeal. Gupta also acknowledged Cricket Australia’s trust and collaboration in bringing the series to life.
 
Global reach and enduring interest in Test cricket
 
Nick Hockley, chief executive officer, Cricket Australia, thanked JioStar’s broadcast partners for delivering world-class coverage. He noted that the series’ 192.5 million Indian viewers reaffirmed cricket’s global reach and the enduring popularity of Test cricket. “The success of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy underscores the timeless appeal of Test cricket and its ability to connect with audiences worldwide,” Hockley said.
 

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

