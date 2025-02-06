Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / India vs England 1st ODI: Jaiswal and Rana make ODI debut in Nagpur

India vs England 1st ODI: Jaiswal and Rana make ODI debut in Nagpur

Jaiswal will open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the first ODI against England. In absence of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill is expected to bat number 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India cricket is all set for the first ODI vs England in Nagpur on Thursday, but before the match, the Men in Blue have decided to add two more youngsters to their arsenal. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana have been handed their maiden ODI caps ahead of the match. Jaiswal will open the innings with Rohit, which means vice-captain Shubman Gill will be batting in the at number 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli, while Harshit Rana has been rewarded for his impressive outing in Tests vs Australia and his three-wicket haul on T20I debut vs England. 
 
   
Jaiswal records in 2024
 
Southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal was the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2024, with 1,478 runs at an average of 54.74, and was also part of India’s squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He was announced as part of India's 15-member squad for the ODI series vs England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While his debut date was expected to take some time as India had announced opener Shubman Gill as their vice-captain during the team announcement, it seems the 22-year-old has outshined Gill for the opening spot in the eyes of the team management and is now set for his first match in 50-over cricket for the Men in Blue.  Check India vs England 1st ODI live score and match updates  India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11s 
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami  England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

