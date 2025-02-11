Business Standard

3rd ODI: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

3rd ODI: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

IND vs ENG Playing 11 prediction: With KL Rahul failing to score runs, the management could also give a chance to Rishabh Pant in their Playing 11.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

In the third and final One Day International (ODI) match, India will aim to clean sweep the three-match series against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. India might bring in Arshdeep Singh in the Playing 11, giving the left-arm pacer a game time as there is uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the eight-team ICC tournament. 
 
With KL Rahul failing to score runs, the management could also give chance to Rishabh Pant in their Playing 11.
 
India vs England 3rd ODI Playing 11
 
India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)/Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami. 
 
 
England Playing 11 (probables): Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Byrdon Carse, Jofra Archer/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

India vs England head-to-head in ODIs
  Total matches played: 109
India won: 60
England won: 44
No result: 3
Tied: 2
 
India vs England squads
 
India squad for England ODI series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
England squad for India ODI series: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
 

India vs England 3rd ODI live toss time, IND vs ENG live telecast and streaming details

 
When will the India vs England 3rd ODI be played in Ahmedabad?
  
The 3rd ODI between India and England will be played on Wednesday, February 12.
 
At what time will the toss take place for the India vs England 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad?
 
The live toss for the India vs England 3rd ODI will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
 
At what time India vs England 3rd ODI match starts, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
 
The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI will kick-start at 1:30 PM IST.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Where will the live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI match be available in India?
 
Star Sports Network and Sports 18 will live telecast IND vs ENG 3rd ODI in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with English commentary while Sports 18 HD/SD in Hindi commentary.
 
Where will the live streaming of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match be available in India?
 
The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar ott application and website.

Topics : Rishabh Pant KL Rahul Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah India vs England India cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

