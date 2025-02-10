Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: OCA receives show-cause notice for Cuttack floodlight failure

IND vs ENG: OCA receives show-cause notice for Cuttack floodlight failure

The malfunction of the floodlight at Cuttack Stadium halted the India vs England ODI for almost 30 minutes

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While India, with the win over England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, sealed the three-match ODI series with a match to spare, an unfortunate incident occurred when one of the stadium's floodlights went off during the seventh over of the Indian innings, causing the match to be halted for almost 30 minutes. Players and fans were unhappy with the incident, and so was the Odisha government, which served the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) a show-cause notice on Tuesday.
 
Government demands explanation from OCA 
The Odisha government’s Directorate of Sports has sought a detailed explanation from the OCA regarding the floodlight failure. Siddhartha Das, director of sports, stated in the notice that the OCA must identify those responsible and specify preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.
 
 
He further mentioned that the OCA had been asked to submit a comprehensive report within ten days, detailing the cause of the failure and the actions taken.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
Government takes matter seriously 

Also Read

Jay Shah

IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma

I broke it down into pieces: Rohit Sharma after century against England

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd ODI: Rohit's fiery 100 guides India to 4-wicket win; IND take 2-0 lead

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma back to his best, hits 32nd ODI hundred in Cuttack

Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli flops again, dismissed for 5 runs in Cuttack

The show-cause notice was addressed to OCA secretary Sanjay Behera, while the association currently has no president. Subrata Behera, the chief executive officer of OCA and a former state player, is also expected to be involved in the response.
 
Secretary Sanjay Behera was unavailable for comment, as he was among the guests at the post-match presentation ceremony.  ALSO READ: India vs England ODIs: Full list of series results for IND vs ENG
 
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manji, who was also present at the stadium, is reported to have taken the issue seriously. Siddhartha Das, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer leading the Sports and Youth Services Department, stated that his email to the OCA was clear in its demand for an explanation regarding the breakdown and the actions being taken to address it.
 
Match interrupted, but India seals victory 
The floodlight failure took place during India’s chase of 305, with the team well-placed at 48 for no loss in 6.1 overs. Rohit Sharma, batting on 29, looked in good form when the match was unexpectedly halted.
 
Despite the delay, Rohit went on to score a century (119 off 90 balls), leading India to a four-wicket victory in front of a packed crowd.
 

More From This Section

NZ vs SA highlights

NZ vs SA HIGHLIGHTS, ODI Tri-series 2025: Kane Williamson leads Kiwis to tri-series final

Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut

NZ vs SA

ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ends his dry run with fiery fifty in Cuttack

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI interrupted due to failure of floodlights in Cuttack

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon