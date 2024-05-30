4th T20: England vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming

England vs Pakistan live toss time today: Sony LIV will livestream the ENG vs PAK 4th T20 match in India.

After the first and third matches of the four-match series getting washed away, Pakistan have only one opportunity to try and level the series against England when they take the field at Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, May 30.





ALSO READ: Security threat over IND-PAK T20 World Cup game: What is lone wolf attack? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp England in all likelihood will be missing their skipper Jos Buttler who had left the squad to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Pakistan might look to give chances to those who did not get it in the second match. This is the only series the two teams are playing ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

4th T20: ENG vs PAK Playing 11 prediction

England Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett (wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harryy Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

ENG Playing 11 probables: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad APAKr

England vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20s

Total matches played: 30

England won: 20

Pakistan won: 9

No result: 1

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, HaENGy Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Sam CuENGan, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett (wk), Tom Hartley

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad APAKr, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman

England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

At what time will the ENG vs PAK 4th T20 live toss take place on Thursday (May 30)?

In the fourth ENG vs PAK T20, the live toss will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

At what time will the ENG vs PAK 4th T20 live match start on May 30?





ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 run scorers in T20 World Cup history The England vs Pakistan 4th T20 live match will begin at 11:00 PM IST on May 30 at the Kennington Oval in London.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the ENG vs PAK 4th T20 match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ENG vs PAK series. The live commentary in English will be available on Sony Ten HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.

How to watch the live Streaming of the ENG vs PAK 4th T20 match in India?