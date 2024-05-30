Security threat over IND-PAK T20 World Cup game: What is lone wolf attack?

The New York Police Department's bulleting on Wednesday (US Time) revealed the possibility of a lone wolf attack during the India vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India are set to lock horns with Pakistan on June 9, according to Indian Standard Time (IST) at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Long Island in New York.





Meanwhile, New York City Governor Kathy Hochul said in a social media post that the authorities will boost the city's security during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 2 (IST).

"In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding there was "no credible threat at this time".









Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule here ABC News cited a New York City Police Department bulletin saying the tournament and its related events in New York City could be viewed by extremists as an opportunity to commit acts of violence or disruption.

"Recent pro-ISIS propaganda which specifically referenced the India vs Pakistan match at this major event ... raises concerns and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance" among security partners, the bulletin is quoted as saying by ABC News.



Moreover, cricket website cricbuzz report stated that the security personnel in NYPD is preparing for a potential lone wolf attack during the much-anticipated IND vs PAK match on June 9.

What is lone wolf attack?

Lone-wolf terrorism is the term used to describe someone who acts alone in a terrorist attack without the help or encouragement of a government or a terrorist organization. What classifies a violent act by a lone individual as a terrorist attack is the political basis for the action.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the World Cup received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April and more specifically threats over the India versus Pakistan match.

World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, which have not played a bilateral series in several years due to tense political relations, are among the most viewed sporting events in the world.

Hochul said in a statement that New York State Police had been directed to increase the presence of enforcement, surveillance, and screening processes for the tournament.