India vs England 4th Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

Indian cricket team will for the first time be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah as they take on England on the fourth Test of the five-match series, starting Friday, February 23 at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. Therefore the Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking for his replacement in the Indian playing 11, which otherwise looks settled.





England on the other hand has plenty of problems, the biggest of them all being the form of its prime batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. While Root could contribute with the ball, Bairstow has simply not been able to tackle the Indian spinners and therefore might have to make way for someone like Dan Lawrence in the middle order.

India has two options for fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar to replace Bumrah. They can even pitch four spinners if the Ranchi wicket is spin-friendly and Axar Patel might see himself back in the squad. But given that India already has three quality spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, it would either be Akash Deep or Mukesh who will get a game.

English veteran James Anderson could be rested for the match as well and someone like Gus Atkinson could get a game as he brings pace to the table alongside Mark Wood. Rajat Patidar could be another player whose place in the playing 11 might not be certain and Devdutt Padikkal could get a game in his place in the Indian side.

4th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/ Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep/ Mukesh Kumar Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow/ Dan Lawrence, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson/ Gus Atkinson.



India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England have played in 134 Tests since 1932. Overall, England holds the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 33. In India, the hosts won 24 of the 57 matches, the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19, India has won 12.

Overall



Total Matches played: 134

India won: 33

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 57

India won: 24

England won: 15

Drawn: 28

Squads

India squad for Tests vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Devdutt Padikkal(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England squad for Tests vs India

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

India vs England 4th Test match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs England 4th Test begin?

India will take on England in the 4th Test starting February 23.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG 4th Test?

Ranchi's Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium will host the India vs England 4th Test.

At what time will the India vs England 4th Test live toss occur in Ranchi?

The India vs England 4th Test live toss will occur in Ranchi at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 4th Test begin in Ranchi?

The live match time of India vs England 4th Test is 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of India vs England 4th Test?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs England Test match in India for free.