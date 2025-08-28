Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Sharjah tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Sharjah tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan face Pakistan and UAE in a Sharjah T20I tri-series starting Aug 29 as preparation for the Asia Cup 2025, with Rashid Khan leading the squad.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan throws the ball to a teammate during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago. (File Photo: PTI)

Afghanistan will begin their preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 with a T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Friday. The series is seen as a timely opportunity for Rashid Khan’s men to sharpen strategies and assess combinations before the continental showpiece.
 
Facing Pakistan, one of their Asia Cup group-stage opponents, will also provide crucial insights into a familiar rival. The tri-series follows a double round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 7. Afghanistan’s Asia Cup campaign begins two days later against Hong Kong.
 
Squad continuity with a debutant in sight
 
 
The selectors have kept faith with almost the same group of players for both tournaments, with pacer Naveen-ul-Haq the only absentee from the Sharjah tri-series. His place has gone to Abdollah Ahmadzai, a 22-year-old fast bowler who has 14 wickets in 10 T20s but is yet to make his international debut. Ahmadzai also features among the Asia Cup reserves.
 
Another potential debutant is mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, who could be handed his first T20I cap in Sharjah. He joins Afghanistan’s formidable spin unit comprising Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad. 
Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series Fixtures (Sharjah)

Format: Double round-robin, top two in final
 
  • Aug 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan
  • Aug 30 – UAE vs Pakistan
  • Sep 1 – Afghanistan vs UAE
  • Sep 3 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
  • Sep 5 – Pakistan vs UAE
  • Sep 6 – Afghanistan vs UAE
  • Sep 7 – Final (Top two teams)
 
Asia Cup 2025 – Afghanistan’s Opening Matches
 
  • Sep 9 – vs Hong Kong
  • Sep 10 – UAE vs Hong Kong
  • Sep 12 – Pakistan vs Hong Kong
 
Ibrahim Zadran returns to the fold
 
The series also marks the return of opener Ibrahim Zadran, who last featured in T20Is during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Zadran missed the December 2024 Zimbabwe series but now strengthens Afghanistan’s top order. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, excluded from the tri-series, has been listed as a reserve for the Asia Cup.
 
With experienced all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib also in the squad, Afghanistan will seek balance between youth and experience. The tri-series will be their first white-ball outing since the Champions Trophy in February, making it a key step in regaining rhythm. 
 
The big picture
 
Afghanistan’s rise in white-ball cricket has been built on spin dominance and fearless batting at the top. The Sharjah series gives them the chance to reinforce these strengths, test new options like Ghazanfar and Ahmadzai, and fine-tune ahead of the Asia Cup’s high-stakes encounters.
 
With a packed calendar and little rest before the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will need to find early momentum if they are to convert promise into silverware.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

