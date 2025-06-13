Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Aiden Markram hits eighth Test hundred to put Proteas close to WTC mace

Aiden Markram hits eighth Test hundred to put Proteas close to WTC mace

Aiden Markram's century in the WTC 2025 final is his eighth overall and third against Australia in red-ball format

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram vs Australia in WTC 2025 final

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa were in desperate need of a hero today at Lord’s Cricket Ground in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, after being handed the task of chasing the joint second-highest successful run chase at the home of cricket to lift the WTC mace. In this moment of desperation, star Proteas batter Aiden Markram put his hand up and stepped forward to lead his team out of trouble, keeping their dream of winning a first ICC trophy in 27 years alive.
 
The 30-year-old batter absorbed the early pressure from the aggressive Australian quicks and stitched invaluable partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and skipper Temba Bavuma to steer South Africa towards a historic win. Meanwhile, Markram also recorded his eighth Test century — his third against Australia in the red-ball format — off 156 balls, reinforcing why he is so highly regarded in the South African dressing room. 
 
 
By the time this report was filed, Markram’s century had taken South Africa to 210 for the loss of 2 wickets, with just 72 runs required to win the match.
 
Full list of Test centuries for Aiden Markram
 
Aiden Markram’s century in the WTC 2025 final is his eighth overall and third against Australia in the red-ball format.
 
Sr. No Score Vs Venue Year
1 143 Bangladesh Bloemfontein 2017
2 125 Zimbabwe Gqeberha 2017
3 143 Australia Durban 2018
4 152 Australia Johannesburg 2018
5 108 Pakistan Rawalpindi 2020
6 115 West Indies Centurion 2022
7 106 India Cape Town 2023
8 102* Australia Lord’s 2025
 

More From This Section

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final full scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: Markram-Bavuma keep Proteas ahead in the match

Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

Indian Test squad ahead of intra-squad match

Indian players pay tribute to flight AI-171 crash victims in England

Gautam Gambhir

Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

Morne Morkel

Lack of time with red ball ahead of ENG series is concerning: Morne Morkel

Topics : Aiden Markram South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon