Aiden Markram hits eighth Test hundred to put Proteas close to WTC mace

South Africa were in desperate need of a hero today at Lord’s Cricket Ground in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, after being handed the task of chasing the joint second-highest successful run chase at the home of cricket to lift the WTC mace. In this moment of desperation, star Proteas batter Aiden Markram put his hand up and stepped forward to lead his team out of trouble, keeping their dream of winning a first ICC trophy in 27 years alive.
The 30-year-old batter absorbed the early pressure from the aggressive Australian quicks and stitched invaluable partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and skipper Temba Bavuma to steer South Africa towards a historic win. Meanwhile, Markram also recorded his eighth Test century — his third against Australia in the red-ball format — off 156 balls, reinforcing why he is so highly regarded in the South African dressing room.
By the time this report was filed, Markram’s century had taken South Africa to 210 for the loss of 2 wickets, with just 72 runs required to win the match.
Full list of Test centuries for Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram’s century in the WTC 2025 final is his eighth overall and third against Australia in the red-ball format.
|Sr. No
|Score
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|1
|143
|Bangladesh
|Bloemfontein
|2017
|2
|125
|Zimbabwe
|Gqeberha
|2017
|3
|143
|Australia
|Durban
|2018
|4
|152
|Australia
|Johannesburg
|2018
|5
|108
|Pakistan
|Rawalpindi
|2020
|6
|115
|West Indies
|Centurion
|2022
|7
|106
|India
|Cape Town
|2023
|8
|102*
|Australia
|Lord’s
|2025