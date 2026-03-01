Alyssa Healy bids farewell to ODI cricket with match-winning ton vs India

Veteran Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy called curtains on her 16-year-old One-Day International (ODI) career on a high by scoring a match-winning ton against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

She scored a brilliant 158-run innings to help Australia beat India in the third ODI of the three-match series by 185 runs, while also leading her side to a 3-0 series win.

One last game in the Australian jersey

Healy, who made her ODI debut in 2010 against New Zealand, announced after the 2025 Cricket World Cup that she will retire from all forms of international cricket following the multi-format series against India in 2026.

Healy, who made her ODI debut in 2010 against New Zealand, announced after the 2025 Cricket World Cup that she will retire from all forms of international cricket following the multi-format series against India in 2026.

While the former Aussie skipper has now played her last game in 50-over cricket, she will be donning the Australian jersey one last time in the Test match against India starting March 6 in Perth.

Alyssa Healy’s ODI career in numbers

Span Mat Inns Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 2010-2026 126 114 3777 170 37.02 3751 100.69 8 19

Healy on her retirement

Speaking in the post-match presentation after her ODI retirement, Healy described the moment as a fitting way to sign off in Australia’s yellow colours. She remarked that cricket can be a demanding sport that often knocks players down, but it also presents special opportunities, and she was grateful to experience such a moment in her farewell match.

Healy admitted she has never been particularly fond of milestone games, explaining that she simply wanted to enjoy the occasion. According to her, the match turned out to be one of the most enjoyable experiences she has had on the field.

Praise for teammates

She also praised teammate Beth Mooney for her outstanding performances and expressed confidence in the future of the Australian women’s team. Healy said she is excited to watch the group continue to grow over the next few years as they build towards the next Women’s ODI World Cup, adding that the side is capable of achieving many more successes.