SA vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?
South Africa will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win over Zimbabwe in Delhi
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the penultimate Super 8 match of Group 1 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Proteas have already secured their place in the semifinals after impressive wins over India and the West Indies and will aim to finish the Super 8 stage unbeaten.
Aiden Markram’s side has looked well-balanced throughout the tournament. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have spearheaded the bowling attack with 11 wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have provided valuable support. The batting line-up has also delivered consistently, with Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Ryan Rickelton among the runs, while David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis offer firepower in the middle order.
Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will look to end their Super 8 campaign on a positive note. Despite topping their group earlier, they suffered heavy defeats to India and the West Indies. Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani will need to provide a strong start, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava must deliver with the ball. Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Broadcasting details
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Also Read
South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s Super 8 match live streaming and telecast details
When will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 1.
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 1:55 PM IST