SA vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

South Africa will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win over Zimbabwe in Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 1:56 PM IST
South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the penultimate Super 8 match of Group 1 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Proteas have already secured their place in the semifinals after impressive wins over India and the West Indies and will aim to finish the Super 8 stage unbeaten.
 
Aiden Markram’s side has looked well-balanced throughout the tournament. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have spearheaded the bowling attack with 11 wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have provided valuable support. The batting line-up has also delivered consistently, with Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Ryan Rickelton among the runs, while David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis offer firepower in the middle order.
 
 
Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will look to end their Super 8 campaign on a positive note. Despite topping their group earlier, they suffered heavy defeats to India and the West Indies. Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani will need to provide a strong start, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava must deliver with the ball.  Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s Super 8 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 1.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
 
What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

