T20 World Cup: Netherlands, Namibia to play warm-up games versus SA20 teams

The Netherlands and Namibia will play a series of warm-up matches against SA20 teams as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in June.

The Dutch and Namibian players will have a chance to face some of the top cricketers in the world taking part in the SA20 League Season 2, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The Netherlands will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town, while Namibia will play against Joburg Super Kings in warm-up matches.

Namibia head coach Pierre de Bruyn said the quality of the opposition and facilities in the SA20 will give his squad the ideal preparation for the global event taking place in the USA and the West Indies.

It's a fantastic opportunity for us to play against a top franchise like the Joburg Super Kings in these matches. For the Namibian players, it is another opportunity to use it as a measuring tool against a variety of top international players," he said.

"Secondly, playing at a world-class stadium is very similar to what you will get playing at a World Cup, we experienced that at the last two World Cups in the UAE and Australia and as a player you can use this platform to simulate that World Cup coming in June, which will be against some quality players.

Betway SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said, "The League is thrilled to be able to provide a preparatory platform for Associate teams eyeing success in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

"Our League's commitment to promoting cricketing talent aligns with the aspirations of these teams. We look forward to seeing the incredible growth and performances of these teams as they gear up for the pinnacle event in the T20 format in June."



Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape host Joburg Super Kings in the opening match of the SA20 on Wednesday.