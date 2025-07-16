Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Fallout of 27-10: WI invite Lloyd, Lara to reshape Caribbean cricket future

Fallout of 27-10: WI invite Lloyd, Lara to reshape Caribbean cricket future

Australia won the inconsequential third Test by 176 runs, riding on Mitchell Starc's sensational 6/9 and Scott Boland's hat-trick to dismiss the West Indies for 27

West Indies cricket team

West Indies cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI

Press Trust of India Kingston (Jamaica)
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cricket West Indies on Tuesday invited former greats of the game Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards and Brian Lara to strengthen discussions on how to revive cricket in the Caribbean, following the team's abject surrender in a 0-3 Test series whitewash at home against Australia.

Australia won the inconsequential third Test by 176 runs, riding on Mitchell Starc's sensational 6/9 and Scott Boland's hat-trick to dismiss the West Indies for 27 -- the second-lowest total ever in Test cricket.

They fell just one run short of the all-time lowest score due to a misfield. 

Australia needed only 14.3 overs to bowl out the hosts in the first day-night Test at Sabina Park.

 

"To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara," president of CWI, Kishore Shallow said in a statement.

Also Read

Lowest team totals in Test cricket

27 all out! West Indies register their lowest score in Tests; full list

Cameron Green

Australia struggle at 99-6 in 3rd Test as West Indies pacers dominate

WI vs AUS 3rd Test

WI vs AUS 3rd Test playing 11, live match time (IST) and live streaming

West Indies captain Roston Chase

Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy unhappy after Chase's dismissal

Judge what you see, Sammy to TV umpire during WI vs AUS Test in Barbados

"They will join past greats Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee."  "This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations.

"Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together," he added.

Shallow further stated that it is a rebuilding phase for West Indies cricket and everyone has to have patience for fruitful results in the future. 

"Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility.

"There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey." he said.

"We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

"Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves," he added.

Shallow observed that bowling is not a concern for the West Indies but it is the batting department which needs to improve.

"We have already seen encouraging signs, particularly with the ball. Our batters are keen, but now must be even more deliberate as they work to improve.

"Now is not the time to turn away. Now is the time to stand even closer as a people. These are the moments that shape us," he said.

Disappointed with the recent performaance, the West Cricket chief had convened an emergency meeting of the board.

"As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent Test series against Australia, particularly the final match," Shallow said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yash Dayal

Allahabad HC stays Yash Dayal's arrest in sexual exploitation case

Devdutt Padikkal

India batter Devdutt Padikkal attracts top bid at auction ahead of KSCA T20

India tour of England 2025

India should have won Lord's Test with kind of quality in dressing room

Jofra Archer

Archer eager for last two India Tests, aims for Ashes after Lord's win

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I

Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

Topics : Cricket News West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon