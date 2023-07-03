It was a field day for the Dutch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe as they went past the Omani challenge in the super-six stage of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier with much ease. The Netherlands beat Oman by 74 runs (on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) in a 48-over game, reduced due to rain interruptions. Thanks to this victory of theirs, the Men in Orange are still alive in the race to the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India, later this year. Vikramjit Singh and Baressi go bang-bangAfter being asked to bat first, the Netherlands players did not hesitate from playing their shots even as the conditions were overcast and cloudy. The rain stopped the game after just 23 balls were bowled. But once the players came back on the field, Vikramjit Singh, the left-handed opener of the Dutch was just brilliant with the willow in his hand., He went on an all-out attack and was ably supported by Max O’Dowd who fell for 35. Singh was joined by Wesley Barresi in the middle and the duo went berserk against the bowlers waering red. After the 117-run partnership for the first wicket, Singh and Barresi added 80 for the second in just 72 balls. Singh scored 110 off 109 balls before being dismissed. Barresi then took charge and had small but crucial partnerships of 30 with Scott Edwards, 55 with Bas de Leede and 58 with Saqib Zulfiqar before being dismissed for 97 off just 65 balls. It was courtesy of the innings from Singh and Barresi that the Dutch reached 362/7 in their 48 overs. Dutt and Klein do the clean-up for the Dutch, Ayan Khan hits centuryOff-spinner Aryan Dutt and pacer Ryan Klein picked three and two wickets respectively. In total, only six Omani wickets fell and yet they were not even close to the target. Ayaan Khan was the best Omani player on the ground as he scored his maiden ODI century and took Oman to as far as 246/6 in 44 overs before the light faded and play was stopped. How can the Netherlands qualify for the World Cup?The Dutch would now hope that Scotland beat Zimbabwe in the next game, scheduled for Tuesday, July 04th. Once that happens, the Dutch must win against Scotland in their last game. A big win could take their net run rate ahead of Zimbabwe and Scotland and push them into the ODI World Cup 2023.