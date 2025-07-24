Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh and Pakistan meet for the final T20I of the series on July 24 at Mirpur, with Bangladesh already having secured their first-ever T20I series win over Pakistan. The hosts are now eyeing a historic whitewash, while Pakistan will fight to salvage pride before their next assignment.
 
Bangladesh’s bowlers—Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan—have been outstanding, expertly utilising home conditions to keep Pakistan’s batters under constant pressure. Jaker Ali’s crucial middle-order runs, coupled with Parvez Hossain Emon’s efforts at the top, have set the tone for Bangladesh’s clinical performances. The fielding unit has shown marked improvement, adding to their all-round strength.
 
 
For Pakistan, the challenge has been adapting to slow, testing surfaces, with early batting collapses plaguing both previous matches. Fakhar Zaman’s experience will be pivotal if they are to post a competitive score. The bowling has offered glimmers of hope, thanks to Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal, but Pakistan must shore up their middle order and fielding to match Bangladesh’s discipline. 

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 full scorecard

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 24
  • Pakistan won: 19
  • Bangladesh won: 5
  • No result: 0

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I full squad

Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim
 
Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (c), Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufyan Moqim, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match take place? 
The third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on July 24, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match? 
The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
 
At what time will the live toss for the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I take place? 
The toss for the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will take place at 5:00 pm IST.
 
At what time will the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 pm IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match in India? 
The BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

