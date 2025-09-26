Friday, September 26, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

The Guyanese speedster, since making his debut last year, has already bagged 51 wickets in the 11 Tests he has played, averaging a brilliant 21.66 with an economy rate of just over 3

Shamar Joseph

West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day three of the first cricket Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, Friday, June 27, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an unspecified injury with uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replacing him in the squad.

The two-match Test series is set to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the Test series against India," Windies Cricket announced on X.

The board did not disclose the details of the 26-year-old Joseph's injury.

But it stated that he will be revaluated ahead of the white-ball series against Bangladesh, starting on October 18.

Also Read

Karun Nair

India squad for West Indies Tests: Nair dropped, no place for Sarfaraz

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Who's in and who's out? India squad for 2-Test series vs West Indies

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 India schedule

India's upcoming WTC 2025-27 schedule: Check India's Test match list here

India's upcoming cricket tournaments and bilateral series

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

IPL 2025 is likely to resume in September

IPL 2025 suspended: When will IPL resume amid India's packed schedule?

"Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," the statement added.

 

His injury-forced is a massive blow to the tourists.

The Guyanese speedster, since making his debut last year, has already bagged 51 wickets in the 11 Tests he has played, averaging a brilliant 21.66 with an economy rate of just over 3.

The 22-year-old Layne, who hails from Barbados, is a seam bowling all-rounder.

He has played 19 First-Class matches, scoring 495 runs while picking up 66 wickets at an average of 22.28 with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lisa Keightley

Lisa Keightley appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians women's team

Ashwin

Ashwin's landmark deal sees him join Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin set to join Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

ICC headquarters

ICC suspends USA Cricket membership for failing to meet obligations

Indian women's cricket team

Not a side you can scare: India women's cricket team set for World Cup test

Topics : India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon