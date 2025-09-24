Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Not a side you can scare: India women's cricket team set for World Cup test

Not a side you can scare: India women's cricket team set for World Cup test

Former India cricketer and JioStar expert Sushma Verma emphasized the evolution of the team's batting unit in the last couple of years.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 approaches, excitement continues to build with India set to host the prestigious tournament starting September 30. On the special JioHotstar show ‘Contenders’, JioStar expert Sushma Verma and current India all-rounder Sneh Rana shared valuable insights into the team’s preparation, highlighting the growing strength and confidence within the squad.
 
Batting Line-up Showing Maturity and Depth: Sushma Verma
 
Former India cricketer and JioStar expert Sushma Verma emphasized the evolution of the team’s batting unit in the last couple of years. Reflecting on India’s ODI performances, she noted a significant shift in the team’s batting dynamics.
 
 
“In the ODI cycle over the last two years, the Indian women’s cricket team has performed really well, especially the batting department. Earlier, we used to talk about how the batting side was heavily dependent on Harman and Smriti. Now, there is much more clarity in the team. Players like Pratika and Richa are contributing, Jemimah has always been contributing, and Smriti and Harman are there too. There is a very strong message for opponents that this is not a side you can easily scare away by making 250 runs,” she added. 

Clarity and Role Definition Key to Success: Sneh Rana
 
India’s bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, known for her calm presence and consistent performances, stressed the importance of role clarity in a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup.
 
“I play as a bowling all-rounder, and there’s complete clarity in my role, what overs I will bowl and where I’ll bat,” she explained. Rana highlighted that maintaining consistency in preparation, whether during camps or matches, has been vital. “Sticking to your strengths is crucial. Yes, it’s important to learn and adapt, but your core strengths are what bring you results,” she added.
 
Road to World Cup 2025: Team India Looks Focused
 
With a balanced mix of experienced players and young talent, Team India appears well-prepared both mentally and tactically for the challenge ahead. The insights shared by Verma and Rana reflect a confident and strategically sound unit that’s determined to make a mark on home soil in the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

