Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Starc rates IND-AUS Tests on par with Ashes

Ahead of their much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India, scheduled to begin on November 22, Australian players have shared their perspectives on the significance of the Test series. India, the reigning champion of the last four editions of the BGT—including victories in two away series (2018-19 and 2020-21)—will be visiting Australia for the first-ever five-match series in November 2024.





Australia, known for competing in the prestigious Ashes series against England, has acknowledged that the BGT now rivals, if not surpasses, the Ashes in importance. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc stated, "For Australian cricket, you've got the Ashes and then you've got the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in there. I mean, there's a long history in the Ashes, but that Border-Gavaskar rivalry has just grown from strength to strength over each series. Now we see it as a five-Test match series, which is fantastic for both the rivalry and the Test series.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Before the BGT, India will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series later this month, followed by a three-match series against New Zealand.The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also play a crucial role in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, as both India and Australia are currently the top two teams in the WTC points table . With 60 points up for grabs, the series could significantly influence the final standings.

Australian captain Pat Cummins echoed Starc’s sentiments, noting, "The last two series here in Australia, we haven't been successful, so it's been a long time. Hopefully, it's time to make amends. You know, we've played them plenty of times where they've beaten us, but we've also had plenty of wins against them as well, from which we'll draw confidence.”

The escalating interest in the BGT among fans and players alike over the past decade suggests that the India vs Australia Test series this year will be a highly anticipated event for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

What is Border Gavaskar Trophy?



The bilateral Test series between India and Australia was renamed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 1996, honouring Indian and Australian cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border, respectively. Since its inception, 17 editions of the tournament have been played, with India winning ten, Australia six, and one series ending in a draw. The series alternates between India and Australia. In the event of a series draw, the trophy remains with the team that won the previous edition.