DPL 2024: Purani Dilli 6 secures 33 runs win over CDK to enter playoffs

Purani Dilli 6 rode on Lalit Yadav's unbeaten 46 off 29 balls and Prince Yadav's 3/15 to beat Central Delhi Kings by 33 runs in their final league stage match and qualify for the playoffs of the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament here. Put into bat, Purani Dilli 6 notched 173 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs, and then dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Central Delhi Kings to 140 for 8 on Monday night. They exploited the early swing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to restrict Central Delhi Kings to 39 for 2 inside Powerplay.

Prince Yadav drew first blood by dismissing Dhruv Kaushik, and the second wicket came through a run-out.

Lakshay Thareja, who looked in good touch, couldn't build on his start as he was dismissed for 34 off 26 in the ninth over. At the halfway mark, Central Delhi Kings were reduced to 57 for 3.

Shivam Sharma then removed Hiten Dalal (27 off 25) in the 14th over, with the required run rate climbing above 12.

Central Delhi Kings crossed the 100-run mark in the 15th over but they struggled to accelerate the run chase.

Prince Yadav picked up his second wicket of the match when he dismissed impact sub Aryan Rana (8 off 10) in the 17th over, putting Purani Dilli 6 firmly in control.

Jonty Sidhu brought up his fifty in 31 balls in the 19th over but was caught and bowled in the same over off Prince Yadav.

Ayush Singh Thakur picked up two wickets in the final over to ensure Purani Dilli 6 entered the playoffs with a remarkable win.

Earlier, Purani Dilli 6 had a challenging start to their innings as they lost three wickets by the end of the Powerplay with only 38 runs on the board.

Keshav Dalal and Yug Gupta steadied the ship with timely boundaries, but Jonty Sidhu provided a breakthrough to Central Delhi Kings when he removed Dalal for 28 off 20 balls in the 11th over.

Gupta, on the other hand, took the team's total to the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs but was dismissed in the very next ball after scoring 44 off 30.

Mayank Gusain (13 off 12) also fell cheaply to Dadar in the 16th over, leaving Purani Dilli 6 at 131 for 6.

From there, Lalit Yadav took charge as his unbeaten 46 off 29 balls and Sumit Chhikara's 19 not out off 10 balls guided Purani Dilli 6 to a competitive total of 173 for 6.

Dadar was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with 2/29 in his four overs.

Brief Scores:



Purani Dilli 6: 173/6 in 20 overs (Lalit Yadav 46 not out, Yug Gupta 44; Rajneesh Dadar 2/29) beat Central Delhi Kings: 140/8 in 20 overs (Jonty Sidhu 52, Lakshay Thareja 34; Prince Yadav 3/15) by 33 runs.