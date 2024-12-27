Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / Deepti, Renuka shine as India bowl out West Indies for 162 in 3rd WODI

Deepti, Renuka shine as India bowl out West Indies for 162 in 3rd WODI

Thakur (4/29) and Deepti (6/31) were relentless with the ball, taking all 10 wickets between them

Deepti Sharma

Press Trust of India Vadodara
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

India pacer Renuka Thakur tormented West Indies with a fiery opening spell before Deepti Sharma claimed a stunning career-best six-wicket haul to bowl out the visitors for 162 in the third and final women's ODI here on Friday.

Thakur (4/29) and Deepti (6/31) were relentless with the ball, taking all 10 wickets between them.

Thakur's accurate line and length dismantled the top order, while Deepti deceived the West Indies batters with flight and guile, recording her third ODI five-wicket haul and second six-wicket performance.

West Indies fought back with a 97-run partnership between Chinelle Henry (61) and Shemaine Campbelle (46), helping them to cross 160. Without this stand, the visitors might have been bowled out for less than 100.

 

Both batted really well and were aggressive against the spinners.

Apart from Henry and Campbelle, only Aaliyah Alleyne (21) reached a double digit score as West Indies' batting woes continued.

Opting to bat first, West Indies' innings struggled from the onset as Thakur dismissed both openers -- Qian in the very first ball -- and Hayley Matthews, who scored a century in the last match, for ducks.

She then claimed the wicket of the dangerous Deandra Dottin (5).

From there, the show belonged to Deepti as she took control by spinning a web. West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals, ending their innings in the 39th over and denting their chances of securing a consolation win.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

