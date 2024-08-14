Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Gwalior to host India's 1st T20 vs Bangladesh on Oct 6

IND vs BAN: Gwalior to host India's 1st T20 vs Bangladesh on Oct 6

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010

India cricket team

India cricket team. File photo: @BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gwalior will host the opening T20 International between India and Bangladesh scheduled on October 6 instead of Dharamsala, where renovation work is being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the BCCI stated on Tuesday.
"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the BCCI stated in a media release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.
 
The BCCI also agreed to a swap the venues of the first and second T20Is against England in January next year.
Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier.
The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same.
The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

R Ashwin

Would rather fail than play safe in cricket and life, says Ashwin

Rishabh Pant (Pic- Twitter)

Kohli to Pant: Indian stars likely to compete in Duleep Trophy 2024

Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed oversleeps, misses key T20 World Cup game

India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction

T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Taskin not playing

India vs Bangladesh: Antigua rain prediction on June 22

T20 WC, India vs Bangladesh: Antigua weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

Topics : India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon