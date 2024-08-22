Centuries from Rizwan and Shakeel help Pakistan go past 400 in first Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Saud Shakeel struck centuries as they guided the home team past 400 for the loss of six wickets on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Rizwan was the more aggressive of the two batters and is unbeaten past 150 with 11 fours and three sixes, while left-handed Shakeel, resuming on 57, was dismissed on 141. The batters stretched their overnight fourth-wicket stand to 240.

Resuming on 158 for four, Bangladesh pace bowlers couldn't trouble the overnight Pakistan batting pair on a greenish wicket before captain Najmul Hassan Shanto went to his spinners in the latter half of the first session, but still couldn't find the breakthrough.