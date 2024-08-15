Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Conway, Allen declines NZ central contract to focus on franchise cricket

Conway, Allen declines NZ central contract to focus on franchise cricket

Conway will be available for New Zealand's international assignments through a casual agreement similar to the one Kane Williamson signed with NZC

Devon Conway

Devon Conway. Photo: @ICC

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top-order batters Devon Conway and Finn Allen on Thursday turned down New Zealand central contracts to pursue a career in franchise cricket, announced the country's cricket board.
However, Conway will be available for New Zealand's international assignments through a casual agreement similar to the one Kane Williamson signed with NZC recently.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It means that Conway will play international matches unless they do not overlap his franchise commitments.
Firstly, I'd like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process, Conway said in a video posted by Blackcaps on 'X'.
Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I'm hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.
However, Conway said the decision to opt out of the central contract was taken in the best interest of his family.

More From This Section

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri belives India can complete hat-trick of Test series win in AUS

Babar Azam

PAK vs BAN second test match to be played without fans in stadium

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal to represent Northamptonshire in County matches

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah exempted

Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn't one I've taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time, he added.
Recently, Williamson decided to skip the white ball series against Sri Lanka in January to play in the SA20. Pacers Adam Milne and Lockie Ferugson also have similar understanding with the NZC.
We're delighted with Devon's decision to commit to the Blackcaps - he's a quality player who's made a strong contribution to the team over the past few years," said NZC chief executive Scott Weenink.
In the current environment it's important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket - and this is another example of how we're working hard to retain our best players, he said.
While Conway is a central figure for Chennai Super Kings, the 25-year-old Allen is not a regular in the IPL circuit.
But he has other avenues such as stints with the likes of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC), and for both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred' in England.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tim Southee

New Zealand to go with 5 spin bowling options for AFG and SL test series

Afghanistan vs Australia highlights full scorecard

Afghanistan to play first Test against New Zealand from Sept 9-13 in Noida

Trent Boult

Trent Boult a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket: Williamson

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, at Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on Saturday.

Lockie Ferguson creates record of most economical spell in T20I histroy

West Indies vs New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs NZ highlights: West Indies beat Kiwis by 13 runs, qualify for Super 8

Topics : New Zealand cricket team Kane Williamson

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon