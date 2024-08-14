PAK vs BAN second test match to be played without fans in stadium

The second cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Karachi starting Aug. 30 will be played without fans due to ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The PCB started renovating the stadium this month as part of its preparations for next year's Champions Trophy, which begins Feb. 19.

The PCB said it has suspended ticket sales for the Karachi test with immediate effect and that fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

The health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority, the PCB said in a statement. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second test in front of an empty stadium.