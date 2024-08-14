Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs BAN second test match to be played without fans in stadium

PAK vs BAN second test match to be played without fans in stadium

Fans will not be allowed into stadium due to construction works at The National Stadium in Karachi

Babar Azam

Babar Azam. Photo: @ICC

AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The second cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Karachi starting Aug. 30 will be played without fans due to ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.
The PCB started renovating the stadium this month as part of its preparations for next year's Champions Trophy, which begins Feb. 19.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The PCB said it has suspended ticket sales for the Karachi test with immediate effect and that fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund.
The health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority, the PCB said in a statement. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second test in front of an empty stadium.
The cricket board said it wanted to make the stadium more spectator-friendly for the Champions Trophy, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup.
The first test match will be played at Rawalpindi starting Aug. 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series 2024 full schedule

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

Tim Southee

New Zealand to go with 5 spin bowling options for AFG and SL test series

Ben Stokes

Stokes hits 24-ball 50 as England beat WI by 10 wickets in series sweep

Women Cricket team

Laura Wolvaardt praises South Africa's 'grit' after loss against India

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Shafali-Smriti script highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket

Topics : Test Cricket Babar Azam Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib AL Hasan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon