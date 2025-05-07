Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Cricketers applaud 'Operation Sindoor' after Pahalgam terror strike

Cricketers applaud 'Operation Sindoor' after Pahalgam terror strike

On May 7, the Indian Air Force carried out coordinated precision strikes targeting nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Mohd Shami

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, along with several other prominent cricketers, has praised the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of *Operation Sindoor*—a retaliatory military action following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.  On May 7, the Indian Air Force carried out coordinated precision strikes targeting nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), hitting key facilities linked to banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Notably, these airstrikes were conducted without crossing into Pakistani airspace. 
 
The operation, which combined advanced intelligence gathering with international strategic cooperation, has been widely applauded for its accuracy and restraint. A wave of support poured in from the cricketing community, with many current and former players taking to social media to salute the armed forces.
 
 
Mohammed Shami shared his appreciation for the operation, referring to it as a moment of pride for the nation. Veteran cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Jhulan Goswami, and Aakash Chopra echoed similar sentiments, celebrating the military’s decisive action.
 
Virender Sehwag tweeted in his signature style, “If someone throws a stone at you, throw a flower back—but with the pot! Jai Hind #OperationSindoor, a fitting name for the mission.” Harbhajan Singh remarked, “#OperationSindoor is India’s answer to the heartless killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam. JAI HIND.” Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra emphasized national unity, stating, “Together we stand. Jai Hind.”
 
The cricket fraternity's unified response highlights the broader national solidarity in the face of terrorism and the public’s strong support for the country’s armed forces.
 
First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

