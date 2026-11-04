DDCA seeks venue change for India-Sri Lanka ODI over pollution concerns

The opening One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka slated to be played in the national capital on December 13 is likely to be moved out due to pollution and outfield revamp.

With pollution at its peak in the months of November and December being a major factor, the Delhi and District Cricket Association has requested the BCCI to move the game out of Delhi also because of the outfield work currently underway at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

A sand-based outfield is being laid and the work will go on for the next three months.

"Pollution is a major factor and then there is renovation work going on. So we have requested the BCCI to move the game out of Delhi," a DDCA source told PTI.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in December.