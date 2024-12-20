Business Standard

Richa Ghosh urges team India to use aggression against West Indies in ODIs

Richa Ghosh urges team India to use aggression against West Indies in ODIs

Ghosh smashed a world record-equalling fastest fifty, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls in the 3rd T20 vs West Indies

Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh vs Australia women. Photo: X

Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Navi Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has urged the Indian women's team not to take the foot off the pedal after their T20I series victory, but to adopt a more aggressive approach when they face West Indies in the upcoming three ODIs.

Ghosh smashed a world record-equalling fastest fifty, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls. The 21-year-old, who scored 54 off 21 balls, including five sixes and three fours, joining an exclusive club, that features New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield. Her innings helped India pile on 217 runs in the third T20I on Thursday.

"We will look to carry the momentum and approach the ODI series and not go easy, our approach should be much harder. It is a new ground and we will try to assess the situations first and plan accordingly, Ghosh told the media here after India won the series 2-1.

 

Ghosh said she always has had the mindset to play aggressively.

"The mindset (to play aggressively) is there in every game which comes from the practice sessions. If we have done something in the practice session, it feels easier to do to it in a match. I had prepared in that manner and that helped me," she said.

"I have always loved power hitting. I have also seen my father hit big shots. I have worked hard on my fitness and in the practice sessions," Ghosh added.

Ghosh also credited her experiences in the Women's Big Bash League and Women's Premier League for her exploits with the bat.

I spoke with Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin during the WBBL and WPL. I have also discussed a lot about hitting with Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur), she is also one of the finest hitters," she said.

The wicketkeeper-batter said India wanted to put their ODI series loss to Australia behind and start afresh.

"We wanted to forget the past and start afresh. We had come into this game to give our absolute best and not worry about the result and everyone gave their best, she said.

Hayley Matthews rued the West Indies were not good enough in execution but said her side has a lot of positives to carry forward.

"It just probably came down to execution again today. Like I said, we had really strong plans, but India also went back and obviously did some homework as well. Kudos to the way their players came out and batted," Matthews said after India recorded their highest-ever total of 217/4 in the format.

With stand-in India skipper Smriti Mandhana hitting consecutive fifties to notch scores of 54, 62 and 77 in the series, Matthews picked her innings in the final T20I as her best.

"Smriti obviously had a great series, but her knock today to me was probably the best one," she said.

"Having to bowl at Richa at the end was quite difficult as well. You felt almost as if you didn't land it on a penny. It was going to be pretty hard to stop her from scoring," Matthews added.

With the official attendance claiming to be in excess of 47,200 for the final T20I the official capacity of DY Patil Stadium is 45,000 Matthews said it was the reason she loves playing in India.

"Yeah, it was great to see. I have experienced massive Mumbai close before playing down here in the WPL. Obviously, when I am down here playing, usually they're on my side in that tournament," she said.

"It is pretty crazy going up against it when they're cheering for the opposition, 100 per cent. I love playing in India for that reason. There's so many people that are into the women's game and want to come out and watch and support," she added.

India cricket team India vs West Indies West Indies cricket team

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

