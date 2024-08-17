Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule, live timings, teams and streaming

he inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to captivate cricket fans as the capital city hosts its first domestic T20 tournament. Organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the tournament will kick off on August 17, culminating in the final on September 8.

Six franchises will compete for the title this year. The participating teams in the Delhi Premier League are:

Central Delhi Kings

East Delhi Riders

North Delhi Strikers

Purani Dilli 6

South Delhi Superstars

West Delhi Lions

Delhi has already been the birthplace of some of Indian cricket's most talented players, such as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The league aims to further boost talent development in the region through this competition.