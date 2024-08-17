Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule, live timings, teams and streaming

Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule, live timings, teams and streaming

Delhi has already given the Indian cricket team some gifted players over the years like Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, etc., and the league will try and further improve the talent acquisition.

Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule

Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
he inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to captivate cricket fans as the capital city hosts its first domestic T20 tournament. Organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the tournament will kick off on August 17, culminating in the final on September 8.

Six franchises will compete for the title this year. The participating teams in the Delhi Premier League are:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
  • Central Delhi Kings
  • East Delhi Riders
  • North Delhi Strikers
  • Purani Dilli 6
  • South Delhi Superstars
  • West Delhi Lions
Delhi has already been the birthplace of some of Indian cricket's most talented players, such as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The league aims to further boost talent development in the region through this competition.

Here's the full schedule for the Delhi Premier League - 

Delhi Premier League Full Schedule
Match Date Time (IST)
Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstars 17th August 19:00:00
Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders 18th August 14:00:00
West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers 18th August 19:00:00
Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers 19th August 19:00:00
Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders 20th August 14:00:00
Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstars 20th August 19:00:00
Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions 21st August 19:00:00
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstars 22nd August 19:00:00
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 23rd August 14:00:00
West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders 23rd August 19:00:00
North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 24th August 14:00:00
West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings 24th August 19:00:00
South Delhi Superstars vs West Delhi Lions 25th August 14:00:00
East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers 25th August 19:00:00
South Delhi Superstars vs Purani Dilli 6 26th August 19:00:00
East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings 27th August 14:00:00
Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers 27th August 19:00:00
South Delhi Superstars vs Central Delhi Kings 28th August 19:00:00
North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions 29th August 14:00:00
East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 29th August 19:00:00
West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstars 30th August 14:00:00
North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings 30th August 19:00:00
South Delhi Superstars vs North Delhi Strikers 31st August 14:00:00
West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 31st August 19:00:00
North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstars 1st September 14:00:00
East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions 1st September 19:00:00
Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings 2nd September 19:00:00
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions 3rd September 19:00:00
North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders 4th September 19:00:00
South Delhi Superstars vs East Delhi Riders 5th September 19:00:00
1st Semi-final - TBC vs TBC 6th September 19:00:00
2nd Semi-final - TBC vs TBC 7th September 19:00:00
Final - TBC vs TBC 8th September 19:00:00

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stresses on importance of consistency in a now viral clip

Yere Goud and Vinay Kumar (L-R)

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

Gautam Gambhir

India's coach Gautam Gambhir wishes citizens on 78th Independence Day

Devon Conway

Conway, Allen declines NZ central contract to focus on franchise cricket

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri belives India can complete hat-trick of Test series win in AUS


When will the Delhi Premier League begin?

The Delhi Premier League will start on August 17.

At what time will the Delhi Premier League start?

The Delhi Premier League will begin at 7 PM.

Where will the matches for the Delhi Premier League take place?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the matches of the Delhi Premier League.

How many teams are taking part in the Delhi Premier League?

A total of six teams are taking part in the Delhi Premier League.

Where will the live telecast of the Delhi Premier League be available in India?

There is a possibility that the Sports 18 network and JioCinema app will show the live telecast and streaming for the Delhi Premier League.

Also Read

Delhi Premier League 2024 team owners details

T20 cricket: Delhi Premier League 2024 full list of teams, owners details

Indian cricket team

Ricky Ponting predicts Australian victory vs IND in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit sharma, rohit

Rohit can play for at least 2 more years, Virat may be 5: Harbhajan Singh

South Africa flag, Flag of South Africa

South Africa declares at 173-3 to set 298-run target for WI in 1st Test

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was crazy for cricket: Sourav

Topics : Cricket T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon