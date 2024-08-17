Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule, live timings, teams and streaming

he inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to captivate cricket fans as the capital city hosts its first domestic T20 tournament. Organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the tournament will kick off on August 17, culminating in the final on September 8.
Six franchises will compete for the title this year. The participating teams in the Delhi Premier League are:
- Central Delhi Kings
- East Delhi Riders
- North Delhi Strikers
- Purani Dilli 6
- South Delhi Superstars
- West Delhi Lions
Delhi has already been the birthplace of some of Indian cricket's most talented players, such as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The league aims to further boost talent development in the region through this competition.
Here's the full schedule for the Delhi Premier League -
|Delhi Premier League Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstars
|17th August
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders
|18th August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers
|18th August
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers
|19th August
|19:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders
|20th August
|14:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstars
|20th August
|19:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions
|21st August
|19:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstars
|22nd August
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6
|23rd August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders
|23rd August
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6
|24th August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings
|24th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs West Delhi Lions
|25th August
|14:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers
|25th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs Purani Dilli 6
|26th August
|19:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings
|27th August
|14:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers
|27th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs Central Delhi Kings
|28th August
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions
|29th August
|14:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6
|29th August
|19:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstars
|30th August
|14:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings
|30th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs North Delhi Strikers
|31st August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6
|31st August
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstars
|1st September
|14:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions
|1st September
|19:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings
|2nd September
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions
|3rd September
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders
|4th September
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs East Delhi Riders
|5th September
|19:00:00
|1st Semi-final - TBC vs TBC
|6th September
|19:00:00
|2nd Semi-final - TBC vs TBC
|7th September
|19:00:00
|Final - TBC vs TBC
|8th September
|19:00:00
When will the Delhi Premier League begin?
The Delhi Premier League will start on August 17.
At what time will the Delhi Premier League start?
The Delhi Premier League will begin at 7 PM.
Where will the matches for the Delhi Premier League take place?
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the matches of the Delhi Premier League.
How many teams are taking part in the Delhi Premier League?
A total of six teams are taking part in the Delhi Premier League.
Where will the live telecast of the Delhi Premier League be available in India?
There is a possibility that the Sports 18 network and JioCinema app will show the live telecast and streaming for the Delhi Premier League.