T20 cricket: Delhi Premier League 2024 full list of teams, owners details

The 6 teams will be representing different regions of the union territory and has been acquired by their respective owners for a total of Rs 49.65 Cr.

Delhi Premier League 2024 team owners details

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

The inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to begin on August 17, with six teams competing for the top spot in this domestic tournament.

The six teams, representing different regions of the union territory, have been acquired by their respective owners for a total of Rs 49.65 crore.
Here are the owners of the Delhi Premier League franchises - 

Delhi Premier League T20 men’s team owners
Team Owner Price
South Delhi Superstarz Real Force Resources Pvt Ltd INR 8.95 crore
Purani Dilli 6 SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd. INR 8 crore
Central Delhi Kings Utech Developers Pvt. Ltd. INR 8.25 crore
North Delhi Strikers Gupta Jee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd. INR 8.15 crore
West Delhi Lions Acquired by Brew Force Limited INR 8 crore
East Delhi Riders Areion Finserve Pvt. Ltd. INR 8.3 crore

The top bidders from the men's tournament have also acquired teams for the women's tournament this year. Here are the four teams and their owners for the women's tournament:
 
Delhi premier League T20 women’s team owners
Team Owner
South Delhi Superstars Real Force Resources Pvt Ltd
Central Delhi Queens Utech Developers Pvt. Ltd.
North Delhi Strikers Gupta Jee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd.
East Delhi Riders Areion Finserve Pvt. Ltd.

The players that will be taking the field in the league have been classified into 4 categories depending on the level of cricket they've played at.

Category A - Players who have played in the IPL/ players with international experience
Category B - Players playing for the senior Delhi team at the moment
Category C - Delhi U-19 and U-23 teams
Category D - Top performers in Delhi's leagues

The inaugural season might even see Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant make an appearance in the T20 league which will grab the much needed attention of the fans as well. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has been announced as the ambassador of the tournament.

Topics : Cricket Delhi

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

