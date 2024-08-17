T20 cricket: Delhi Premier League 2024 full list of teams, owners details

The inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to begin on August 17, with six teams competing for the top spot in this domestic tournament.

The six teams, representing different regions of the union territory, have been acquired by their respective owners for a total of Rs 49.65 crore.

Here are the owners of the Delhi Premier League franchises -



Delhi Premier League T20 men’s team owners Team Owner Price South Delhi Superstarz Real Force Resources Pvt Ltd INR 8.95 crore Purani Dilli 6 SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd. INR 8 crore Central Delhi Kings Utech Developers Pvt. Ltd. INR 8.25 crore North Delhi Strikers Gupta Jee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd. INR 8.15 crore West Delhi Lions Acquired by Brew Force Limited INR 8 crore East Delhi Riders Areion Finserve Pvt. Ltd. INR 8.3 crore

The top bidders from the men's tournament have also acquired teams for the women's tournament this year. Here are the four teams and their owners for the women's tournament:



Category B - Players playing for the senior Delhi team at the moment

Category C - Delhi U-19 and U-23 teams

Category D - Top performers in Delhi's leagues

The inaugural season might even see Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant make an appearance in the T20 league which will grab the much needed attention of the fans as well. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has been announced as the ambassador of the tournament.