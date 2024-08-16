Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

Goud, who was working as the state under-23 side's coach, had earlier guided the senior side for four seasons from 2018

Yere Goud and Vinay Kumar (L-R)

Yere Goud and Vinay Kumar (L-R)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former batter K Yere Goud on Thursday returned as head coach of the Karnataka men's cricket team for the upcoming domestic season, the state cricket association announced.
Goud has replaced PV Shashikanth, who coached the team for two seasons from 2022.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Goud, who was working as the state under-23 side's coach, had earlier guided the senior side for four seasons from 2018.
The 52-year-old had marshalled the Karnataka U-23 side to this year's CK Nayudu Trophy title, a maiden occurrence in the state team's history.
Now, the state bigwigs will hope that Goud, who has the experience of 134 first-class matches for Karnataka and Railways, can replicate that success with the senior outfit too.
In the 2023-24 season, Karnataka had reached the semifinals of both Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

More From This Section

Gautam Gambhir

India's coach Gautam Gambhir wishes citizens on 78th Independence Day

Devon Conway

Conway, Allen declines NZ central contract to focus on franchise cricket

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri belives India can complete hat-trick of Test series win in AUS

Babar Azam

PAK vs BAN second test match to be played without fans in stadium

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal to represent Northamptonshire in County matches

Former state pacer, Mansur Ali Khan will continue in his role as the bowling coach.
Former batter J Abhiram, who was the manager of the Indian team during their recent white ball tour to Zimbabwe, will remain as the senior men's selection committee chairman.
Former India batter Karuna Jain has been appointed as the state senior as well as under-23 women's teams' head coach.
Karnataka coaches

============

Senior team: Head coach: K Yere Goud, Bowling coach: Mansur Ali Khan, Fielding coach: Shabarish P Mohan.
Under-23: Head coach: Somashekhar N Shiraguppi, Fielding: Rohit Sabharwal.
Under-19: Head coach: KB Pawan, Bowling coach: SL Akshay.
Under-16 & Under-14: Head coach: Kunal Kapoor, Assistant coach: Aditya B Sagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah exempted

Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024

Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024 schedule, teams, format and history

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Golden Arms of Surya headline India's Super Over win, T20I series sweep

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup trophy during the bus ride in Mumbai. File Photo: BCCI

Bear hugs to rolling tears: India's T20 World Cup a treat for brands

Topics : Domestic cricket BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon