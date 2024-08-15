Business Standard
Aug 15 2024

India's coach Gautam Gambhir wishes citizens on 78th Independence Day

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that every Indian who does their job with "honesty and sincerity" are a key player for "Team India"

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday wished the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
Taking to X, Gambhir said that freedom came at a price and the heroes pay it every day with their blood.
"Freedom comes at a price. Our heroes pay it everyday with their blood! Never forget #HappyIndependenceDay," Gambhir wrote on X.
Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that every Indian who does their job with "honesty and sincerity" are a key player for "Team India".
"Sportspersons aren't the only ones playing for India. Every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity is a key player for Team India. So, when the national anthem plays today, know that it's for you, and I hope you'll feel the same way I did when I heard it every time I stepped out to play for India," Tendulkar wrote on X.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah sent greetings to the Indians on the occasion of Independence Day.

"As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day, let us honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and reflect on the values that bind us as a nation. May we continue to uphold the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality for all. Jai Hind," Shah wrote on X.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished the citizens on the 78th Independence Day.
"Always proud and honoured to stand with our tricolor! Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan hoped that we keep flying the tricolour high.
"Happy independence to all my fellow Indians. May we keep flying our Tricolor high wherever we go," Irfan wrote on X.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
He was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived earlier for the celebrations at the Red Fort. This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.
The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day Gautam Gambhir Indian Cricket BCCI

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

