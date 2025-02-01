Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Delhi v Railways: A match where Virat Kohli's Ranji return lasted only 16 balls

Delhi v Railways: A match where Virat Kohli's Ranji return lasted only 16 balls

The match attracted national attention largely due to Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket after a 13-year hiatus. He didn't bat in 2nd innings as Delhi won by an innings and 19 runs

Virat Kohli

Delhi's Virat Kohli scored only 6 runs in his return to Ranji Trophy after 13 years (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Off-spinner Shivam Sharma starred with five wickets as Delhi wrapped up their Ranji Trophy league campaign on a high note, securing a bonus point victory over Railways on Saturday. Resuming the day at 334 for seven, Delhi pushed their lead to 374 all out in the first session, establishing a commanding 133-run advantage.
 
Railways' Reckless Approach
 
Railways batters adopted an aggressive yet reckless approach that ultimately expedited their downfall. In the afternoon session, they were bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs, suffering an innings defeat. The collapse also meant that fans were deprived of a second glimpse of batting icon Virat Kohli in action during the match.
 
 
Key Performances and Turning Points
 
For Delhi, Sumit Mathur contributed a solid 86 runs, having already amassed 78 overnight, though he fell short of reaching triple figures as the bowler responsible for Kohli’s previous dismissal, Himanshu Sangwan, claimed four wickets on day two. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Siddhant Sharma delivered a decisive inswinger to dismiss Suraj Ahuja, a turning point that highlighted the match’s shifting momentum.

Also Read

Ranji Trophy

WATCH: Security lapse at Kotla; Fans enter ground, shake hands with Kohli

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Akash Anand makes his mark with maiden First-Class ton for Mumbai

Himanshu Sangwan

Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Railways' pacer who castled Kohli in Ranji match

Virat Kohli after being felicitated by DDCA

DDCA president felicitates Virat Kohli for playing 100 Tests for India

Virat Kohli

Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways HIGHLIGHTS: Virat Kohli gets felicitated by DDCA after stumps

 
Vivek Singh’s aggressive cover drive off Siddhant was a moment of promise, but his over-enthusiasm led to a dismissal when he ventured too far, ultimately getting caught at backward point. Similarly, Mohammed Saif’s valiant charge against Shivam Sharma ended when he was stopped by the mid-on fielder.
 
Match’s Climactic Finish
 
Railways’ batting woes continued as Navdeep Saini’s rapid scoring led to Bhargav Merai’s dismissal, and star batter Upendra Yadav fell for 19 off a delivery from Money Grewal. The game concluded with the dismissal of number 10 Kunal Yadav by Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, while number 11 Anchit Yadav did not take the field.
 
A Special Return for Kohli
 
The match attracted national attention largely due to Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket after a 13-year hiatus. The former India captain spent significant time in the dressing room, exchanging handshakes and posing for photographs with teammates. In a gesture of sportsmanship, Kohli also visited the Railways dressing room to meet the opposition players.
 
Final Scores
 
Delhi declared at 374 in 106.4 overs and beat Railways, who were bowled out for 241 and then 114 in 30.5 overs (Mohammed Saif 31; Shivam Sharma 5/33), by an innings and 19 runs.

More From This Section

SA20

SA20: Capitals exit after batting masterclass hands MI Cape Town 27-run win

IND vs ENG

Buttler felt it was unfair but match referee took call: Morne on using Rana

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

'Batting has always been close to my heart', says all-rounder Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG 5th T20I

IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium

Harshit Rana, Jos Buttler

What is ICC concussion substitute rule? A loophole in the rule explained

Topics : Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon