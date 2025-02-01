Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 'Batting has always been close to my heart', says all-rounder Hardik Pandya

'Batting has always been close to my heart', says all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Pandya produced another sterling performance with the bat in the fourth T20I against England on Friday, emerging as the joint-highest scorer with Shivam Dube on 53 runs in the match here.

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

Chennai: India's batter Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hardik Pandya may be an all-rounder but he holds his batting exploits close to his heart because it gives him a "wonderful feeling" every time he scores big runs and guides India to victory.

Pandya produced another sterling performance with the bat in the fourth T20I against England on Friday, emerging as the joint-highest scorer with Shivam Dube on 53 runs in the match here.

His half-century not only guided India to a 15-run win but also helped the hosts take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"Batting has always been my number one (love) or close to my heart. That's a very satisfying day (on Friday), and at the same point of time before sleeping (it) gives me a wonderful feeling and I've always had a good sleep post that," the all-rounder said in a video posted by BCCI on 'X', formerly twitter.

 

Pandya, who played a pivotal role with the ball in helping India defeat South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year, said cricket is a way of life for him and he prioritises it over everything else.

Also Read

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube showed their experience today: Suryakumar

Mohammed Shami

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will the three-pacer formula work for India?

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Champions Trophy: Why Gill picked as Rohit's deputy over Bumrah and Hardik?

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy

When will BCCI release India's squad for the England series and ICC Champions Trophy?

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

When will BCCI announce the Indian squad for England series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

"For me, I love this sport way too much; it's been my life, it's been my priority, it's been my first love. The sport does not wait much, your first love always gives you the kiss back," he said.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium

"The sport has given me so much love that I always feel like I have to turn up and be very, very honest and very loyal to the sport," said Pandya, who bagged three wickets in the final against South Africa as India lifted their second T20 World Cup trophy after a gap of 17 years.

Pandya added that his fans are his biggest asset and he wants to give them as much joy as possible.

"I have always been someone who has played for the fans. When fans are there, when fans are chanting, it gives me the added motivation. At the same point of time, I really want to do well for them," he said.

Winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas was a dream come true and Pandya acknowledges things have changed quite a lot for him post the global success.

"A lot of things have changed post World Cup. I really love to entertain the crowd and make sure every penny what they've spent is worth it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs ENG 5th T20I

IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium

Ranji Trophy

WATCH: Security lapse at Kotla; Fans enter ground, shake hands with Kohli

Harshit Rana, Jos Buttler

What is ICC concussion substitute rule? A loophole in the rule explained

U19 World Cup

We go into every match with ruthless mindset: Parunika after U19 WC SF win

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Akash Anand makes his mark with maiden First-Class ton for Mumbai

Topics : Hardik Pandya India cricket team India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon