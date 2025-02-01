WATCH: Security lapse at Kotla; Fans enter ground, shake hands with Kohli

Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways descended into chaos as three overzealous Virat Kohli fans breached security once again, disrupting the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The fans, seemingly undeterred by the heavy security presence, managed to slip past the guards and storm the field, much to the astonishment of players and officials alike. The crowd looked on in shock as the intruders sprinted toward the former India captain, who was present on the field during Delhi's match against Railways. ALSO READ: What is ICC concussion substitute rule? A loophole in the rule explained Fans shaking hands with Virat Kohli
As the fans reached Kohli, they gleefully shook hands with the cricketing icon, briefly halting play. The security, slow to react at first, quickly regained control and escorted the fans off the field. The match resumed shortly after, but the incident left a lingering sense of unease in the air.
Ranji Trophy
This was the second fan breach in as many days, raising serious concerns about the adequacy of security arrangements at the venue. With Kohli's star power attracting such fervent admirers, the repeated breaches suggest a troubling lapse in planning and protection, as the Ranji Trophy game continues with one of India’s most beloved cricketers on display.
On Day 1, a spectator managed to bypass security and approached Virat Kohli to touch his feet, marking a memorable moment. This is Kohli’s first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years, and his rare appearance has significantly boosted the visibility of the domestic fixture, drawing thousands of fans to the Kotla in hopes of catching a glimpse of the modern cricketing legend.
Players such as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and others have represented their domestic teams since the Ranji Trophy season resumed at the end of last month.