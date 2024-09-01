Business Standard
Six Indian players including Smriti Mandhana picked up by WBBL teams

Mandana was pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers while Dayalan Hemalatha will play the league for the first time after the top-order batter was drafted by the Perth Scorchers

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Bengaluru: India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Six Indian cricketers, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, will be part of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), starting October 27, after being picked by different teams.
While Mandana was pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, Dayalan Hemalatha will play the league for the first time after the top-order batter was drafted by the Perth Scorchers, where she will add firepower to their line-up.
Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia will also make her WBBL debut after being picked up by the Melbourne Stars, where she'll join national teammate Deepti Sharma.
India all-rounder Shikha Pandey has been picked up by Brisbane Heat, where she is expected to inject much-needed pace into the squad and add plenty as a powerful middle-to-lower-order batter.
Pandey will be available for the entire season as she is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad. She joins Jemimah Rodrigues in Brisbane Heat's squad.
The WBBL will start on October 27 in Adelaide with a match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

