England vs Australia 3rd T20: Playing 11, live Timings (IST), streaming

After a close second T20, which saw England levelling the three-match series 1-1 in Cardiff, England and Australia will now head to the historic Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester for the third and final game of the series on Sunday, September 15.

Both teams have played excellent cricket in the first two games despite having played 11 in both matches. The same can be expected for the third T20 International as well. For Australia, their regular skipper Mitchell Marsh can be seen making a comeback in the squad after missing the second T20 for being "slightly unwell," as quoted by the stand-in skipper Travis Head during the toss for the second T20. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, the English stand-in skipper Phil Salt might decide to bring back Jofra Archer, who missed the second game for Brydon Carse, as the hosts might look to have a more experienced bowling attack for the decider match.

England vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11



England Playing 11 (Probables): Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley



Australia Playing 11 (Probables): Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk/Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

England vs Australia Head-to-Head in Twenty20 Internationals



After the second T20, England and Australia are once again on level terms in head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game.

Total matches: 26

26 England won: 12

12 Australia won: 12

12 No result: 2

England and Australia Full Squads



England Squad: Phil Salt (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, John Turner, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jofra Archer, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Josh Hull, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley



Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly

England vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Australia 3rd T20 match take place?



The England vs Australia 3rd T20 match will be held on Sunday, September 15.

At what time will the England vs Australia 3rd T20 live toss take place on September 15?



The live toss for the England vs Australia 3rd T20 on September 15 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between England and Australia in the 3rd T20 start on September 15?



The England vs Australia 3rd T20 on September 15 will begin at 7 PM IST in Manchester.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia 3rd T20 International match in India?



The live telecast of the 3rd T20 match between England and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 3rd T20 match in India?



The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.