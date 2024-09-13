England vs Australia 2nd T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

Australia will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match T20 series as they take on England in the second Twenty20 International on Friday, September 13, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. England skipper Phil Salt has won the toss and decided to field first as they look to rectify their batting woes in this match.

The English side on the other hand are playing under Phil Salt in the absence of their regular skipper Jos Buttler. The Three Lions will look to level the series 1-1 and take the series to the final match.



For England, Jofra Archer misses out and in comes Brydon Carse to replace him. The Aussies are without their regular skipper Mitchell Marsh due to illness as Travis Head had come for the toss today. Australia have three changes in total. Jake Frazer McGurk, Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly come in the eleven. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

England vs Australia 2nd T20 Playing 11



England Playing 11: Philip Salt(w/c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley



Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Travis Head(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa



England vs Australia Head-to-Head in Twenty20 Internationals



With their win in the first Twenty20 International, Australia now lead England in head-to-head records in Twenty20 Internationals.

Total matches: 25

25 Australia won: 12

12 England won: 11

11 No result: 2



England and Australia Full Squads



England Squad: Phil Salt (C), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Hull, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner



Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett

England vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Australia 2nd T20 match take place?



The England vs Australia 2nd T20 match will be held on Friday, September 13.



At what time will the England vs Australia 2nd T20 live toss take place on September 13?



The live toss for the England vs Australia 2nd T20 on September 13 will take place at 10:30 PM IST.



At what time will the live match between England and Australia in the 2nd T20 start on September 13?



The England vs Australia 2nd T20 on September 13 will begin at 11:00 PM IST in Cardiff.



Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia 2nd T20 International match in India?



The live telecast of the 2nd T20 match between England and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 2nd T20 match in India?



The live streaming of the 2nd T20 between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.