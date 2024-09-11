England vs Australia 1st T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

The Australian cricket team will start their tour of England with a three-match T20 International series starting Wednesday, September 11. The first of the three Twenty20 International matches will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.



Australia, who are coming off an emphatic 3-0 win in the Twenty20 International series against Scotland, have rested their star pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins for the three-match Twenty20 series in England. Although they have added explosive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who can play the X-factor role in the series. Opener Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh , who are in red-hot form, will also be the stars to watch out for in the series. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, England suffered a huge setback ahead of the series when their regular skipper Jos Buttler was ruled out with a calf injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Phil Salt as the stand-in skipper for the series. England will also be without the services of star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who announced his retirement earlier this month, as well as Jonny Bairstow and Chris Jordan, who were dropped by the team management before the series.



Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hull, and Dan Mousley will be the five uncapped players joining England’s 15-member squad for the series.



England vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11



England Playing 11 (Probables): Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, John Turner



Australia Playing 11 (Probables): Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett



England vs Australia Head-to-Head in Twenty20 Internationals



England and Australia have faced each other 24 times in Twenty20 Internationals and are on par with each other in terms of numbers.

Total matches: 24

24 England won: 11

11 Australia won: 11

11 No result: 2

England and Australia Full Squads for T20 series



England Squad: Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt (Captain), Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Hull, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner



Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett

England vs Australia 1st T20 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Australia 1st T20 match take place?



The England vs Australia 1st T20 match will begin on Wednesday, September 11.



At what time will the England vs Australia 1st T20 live toss take place on September 11?



The live toss for the England vs Australia 1st T20 on September 11 will take place at 10:30 PM IST.



At what time will the live match between England and Australia in the 1st T20 start on September 11?



The England vs Australia 1st T20 on September 11 will begin at 11:00 PM IST in Southampton.



Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia 1st T20 International match in India?



The live telecast for the 1st T20 match between England and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st T20 match in India?



The live streaming of the 1st T20 between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.