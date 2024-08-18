Indian street premier league season 2 schedule confirmed

India's first-ever tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), is set to be held inside a stadium. The tournament is preparing for its second season, scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 9, 2025, at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. Aspiring cricketers from across the nation can now register for trials in 55 cities, organized into five competitive zones, providing exciting opportunities for emerging talent.

The trial process will start at the city level, where top performers move on to the zone level. The trials often witness intense competition as the best players from each zone compete for a spot in the auction pool. Each zone has designated dates for final trials: Central and South Zones from October 26 to 28, East and North Zones from November 2 to 4, and West Zone from November 5 to 9.

The process concludes with Simulation Matches on November 12 and 13, 2024, providing athletes with one last opportunity to demonstrate their skills before the auction. This season, ISPL is also inviting organizations and individuals to host registration camps and register at least 1,500 players to establish their city as an official trial location. This initiative allows communities to actively support aspiring cricketers and gain recognition from ISPL.



Fanfare expected throughout the tournament



ISPL's inaugural season in March captivated audiences, attracting over 12,000 fans per match and drawing a total of more than 500,000 spectators throughout the tournament. The event was a blend of sports and entertainment, featuring a star-studded opening ceremony and thrilling matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Innovative elements like the ‘Tip Top’ toss, the 50/50 challenge, ‘Tape Ball Over,’ and ‘9 Street Runs’ added extra layers of excitement, making each game a memorable experience.



Celebrities in attendance



Legendary owners such as Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Hrithik Roshan (KVN Bangalore Strikers), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Ram Charan (Falcon Riders Hyderabad), and Suriya Sivakumar (Chennai Singams) brought immense star power to the event, making ISPL a premier attraction for cricket fans across the nation. The Tiigers of Kolkata, owned by Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, emerged as the champions of the inaugural edition, defeating Majhi Mumbai in a thrilling final.



Some of the owners also shared their thoughts on the event. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and others talked about the new platform this event provides to players.



Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, "The ISPL is about giving a platform to those who may not have had the opportunity to showcase their talent. The tournament has brought the joy of the game to new audiences and opened doors for young cricketers across the country. It is my hope that the league continues to grow and make a lasting impact on Indian cricket, giving every player a chance to dream big."



Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, "The overwhelming response to ISPL Season 1 is a testament to the passion that India has for cricket. We aimed to create a league that not only entertains but also brings communities together. As we look forward to Season 2, our focus remains on expanding the league’s reach and continuing to provide a stage for emerging cricketers to shine."



Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner, said, "The success of ISPL’s inaugural season has exceeded our expectations, setting a new standard for what a sports league can achieve. We’ve combined the thrill of cricket with the excitement of entertainment, and the response has been phenomenal. As we move towards Season 2, we are committed to making the ISPL bigger and better, with more opportunities for talent discovery and fan engagement."