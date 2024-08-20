Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / IPL 2023 boosts BCCI's surplus to Rs 5,120 crore, a 116% increase from 2022

IPL 2023 boosts BCCI's surplus to Rs 5,120 crore, a 116% increase from 2022

BCCI's 2022-23 annual report shows that IPL 2023 revenue surged 78% year-on-year to Rs 11,769 crore, with expenses increasing 66 per cent to Rs 6,648 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals, on Friday

The IPL 2023 season commenced under a new media rights deal valued at Rs 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reported a surplus of Rs 5,120.13 crore from the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), marking a 116 per cent increase compared to the Rs 2,367 crore surplus from IPL 2022.

According to BCCI's 2022-23 annual report, the total revenue from IPL 2023 jumped 78 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,769 crore, while expenses rose 66 per cent to Rs 6,648 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This growth was driven by new media rights agreements and sponsorship deals.

Media rights, sponsorships drive growth


The IPL 2023 season commenced under a new media rights deal valued at Rs 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle. 

In 2021, Disney Star secured the IPL television rights for 2023-27 with a bid of Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom18-owned JioCinema acquired the digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore. Additionally, the BCCI sold the IPL title rights to Tata Sons for Rs 2,500 crore over five years and generated another Rs 1,485 crore from associate sponsorships with MyCircle11, RuPay, AngelOne, and Ceat.

The board's income from media rights skyrocketed by 131 per cent to reach Rs 8,744 crore in IPL 2023, compared to Rs 3,780 crore in IPL 2022, according to its annual report.

More From This Section

Test Cricket

Samoan batter Visser sets new T20I world record with 39 runs in 1 over

Deepti Sharma, Indian women's cricket team

Deepti Sharma shines as London Spirit lift maiden women's Hundred title

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Mohd Shami likely to play in one of Bengal's earlier Ranji Trophy games

Indian street premier League T10 event

Indian street premier league season 2 schedule confirmed

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Australia's Lyon seeks English spinner's 'inputs' to tame Yashasvi Jaiswal


Revenue from franchise fees rose by 22 per cent, climbing to Rs 2,117 crore from Rs 1,730 crore. Sponsorship income also saw a slight increase, reaching Rs 847 crore, up 2 per cent from Rs 828 crore.

From IPL 2018 to 2022, Disney Star held the exclusive media rights for the IPL, having paid Rs 16,347 crore for the five-year contract.

BCCI is the wealthiest cricket board globally


Registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, the BCCI is recognised as the wealthiest and most influential cricket organisation globally.

During FY23, the board replaced its former auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, with the local firm DTS & Associates.

At the end of FY23, the BCCI's bank balance across various savings, current accounts, and fixed deposits reached Rs 16,493.2 crore, a significant increase from Rs 10,991.29 crore the previous year.

During the 2023 IPL season, the board distributed Rs 4,670 crore from the central pool to the franchises, more than double the Rs 2,205 crore disbursed in the last season.

For FY23, the BCCI recorded a 38 per cent rise in surplus, amounting to Rs 3,727 crore. BCCI's revenue surged by 50 per centto Rs 6,558 crore, while expenditure rose by 70 per cent to Rs 2,831 crore.

The BCCI also generated a surplus of Rs 377 crore from the Women's Premier League (WPL), which was launched in 2023. The board earned Rs 636 crore from the WPL through media rights, franchise fees, and sponsorships, with total expenses for the league reaching Rs 259 crore.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed the Rajya Sabha that the BCCI paid GST of Rs 2,038 crore during FY23 and FY24.

Also Read

Yere Goud and Vinay Kumar (L-R)

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

Gautam Gambhir

India's coach Gautam Gambhir wishes citizens on 78th Independence Day

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah exempted

Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

Byjus, Byju

SC stays NCLAT order approving Byju's settlement of dues with BCCI

Topics : BCCI BCCI revenue BCCI media rights BS Web Reports IPL 2021

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon