The IPL 2023 season commenced under a new media rights deal valued at Rs 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) reported a surplus of Rs 5,120.13 crore from the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), marking a 116 per cent increase compared to the Rs 2,367 crore surplus from IPL 2022.

According to BCCI's 2022-23 annual report, the total revenue from IPL 2023 jumped 78 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,769 crore, while expenses rose 66 per cent to Rs 6,648 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This growth was driven by new media rights agreements and sponsorship deals.

Media rights, sponsorships drive growth

The IPL 2023 season commenced under a new media rights deal valued at Rs 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle.

In 2021, Disney Star secured the IPL television rights for 2023-27 with a bid of Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom18-owned JioCinema acquired the digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore. Additionally, the BCCI sold the IPL title rights to Tata Sons for Rs 2,500 crore over five years and generated another Rs 1,485 crore from associate sponsorships with MyCircle11, RuPay, AngelOne, and Ceat.

The board's income from media rights skyrocketed by 131 per cent to reach Rs 8,744 crore in IPL 2023, compared to Rs 3,780 crore in IPL 2022, according to its annual report.

Revenue from franchise fees rose by 22 per cent, climbing to Rs 2,117 crore from Rs 1,730 crore. Sponsorship income also saw a slight increase, reaching Rs 847 crore, up 2 per cent from Rs 828 crore.

From IPL 2018 to 2022, Disney Star held the exclusive media rights for the IPL, having paid Rs 16,347 crore for the five-year contract.

BCCI is the wealthiest cricket board globally

Registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, the BCCI is recognised as the wealthiest and most influential cricket organisation globally.

During FY23, the board replaced its former auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, with the local firm DTS & Associates.

At the end of FY23, the BCCI's bank balance across various savings, current accounts, and fixed deposits reached Rs 16,493.2 crore, a significant increase from Rs 10,991.29 crore the previous year.

During the 2023 IPL season, the board distributed Rs 4,670 crore from the central pool to the franchises, more than double the Rs 2,205 crore disbursed in the last season.

For FY23, the BCCI recorded a 38 per cent rise in surplus, amounting to Rs 3,727 crore. BCCI's revenue surged by 50 per centto Rs 6,558 crore, while expenditure rose by 70 per cent to Rs 2,831 crore.

The BCCI also generated a surplus of Rs 377 crore from the Women's Premier League (WPL), which was launched in 2023. The board earned Rs 636 crore from the WPL through media rights, franchise fees, and sponsorships, with total expenses for the league reaching Rs 259 crore.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed the Rajya Sabha that the BCCI paid GST of Rs 2,038 crore during FY23 and FY24.