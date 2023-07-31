England completed a brilliant comeback in the final session of Day Five as they beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes to draw the series 2-2 at the Oval. Stuart Broad had a dream finish as he took the last two Australian wickets to end his brilliant Test career with 604 wickets to his name. A wicket on the last ball and a six on the last shot of his career for Broad. What more does a cricketer need?A fairytale ending for a legend of the game.Broady, thank you #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RUC5vdKj7p— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023The Australian team gave a good fight after losing four quick wickets in the afternoon session. The ninth wicket partnership between Todd Murphy and Alex Carey though frustrated the home team for 52 balls and almost looked like running away with the game before Broad produced a magical delivery to remove Murphy. Carey did try to become a hero with the bat but did not find much support in Josh Hazlewood. Early wickets for EnglandEarlier in the day, England started well as they took three wickets in the morning session. But Steve Smith and Travis Head formed a stable partnership to block the hosts from creating more chances. Chris Woakes was the chief wrecker with two of the three wickets falling to him. Australia added 100 for the loss of three wickets to end the session at 238/3, needing 146 more runs to win. They were helped by English skipper Ben Stokes who dropped Smith. Out or not out? #EnglandCricket| #Ashes pic.twitter.com/q2XCJuUpxM— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023Rain prevented play in afternoon sessionRain prevailed and no play could be possible in the second session. Early Tea was taken and when the third session began, the visitors were favourites with set Head and Smith at the crease. Moeen Ali caused the first damage by removing Head with a great turner. Moeen and Woakes changed the game Wokes then took two wickets as Smith and Mitchell Starc were sent packing. Jonny Bairstow took a brilliant catch to get rid of Mitchell Marsh for a duck. Ali took his third wicket in the form of Pat Cummins. MOEEEEEN!COME ON ENGLAND! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/up3ZabDMsN— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023The match was contested evenly with England scoring 283 in the first innings. Australia, even after struggling a lot managed to scrape through to 295 and take a 12-run lead. England then displayed Bazball in a brilliant manner to score 395 and set the Aussies a target of 384 to win in two days. Rain played spoilsport on Day 4 where the Aussies scored 138 without any loss and looked like chasing down a record total.