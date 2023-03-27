Feels like a dream, says Harmanpreet Kaur on winning WPL 2023 trophy

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the first-ever Women's Premier League 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians won the match in the final over by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Harmanpreet played a sensible knock of 37 runs in 38 deliveries, while fellow teammate Nat Sciver-Brunt played a match-winning knock of 60 runs in 55 deliveries.
It feels like a dream: Harmanpreet Kaur
In a post-match ceremony, Harmanpreet shared her happiness after winning the inaugural WPL 2023. When asked about the final match, she said, "Great experience, we were waiting for so many years. Everyone enjoyed this throughout the dressing room. It feels like a dream, for everyone here. So many people were asking when WPL will come and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud. I think having a long batting line-up, we had to go there and express."
She added, "Very happy with how everyone performed. I think staying positive is key, we were lucky with full tosses going in our favour. This is a special moment for us all. I have been waiting a long time and today I know what it feels like to be winning (laughs). Great experience and waiting for next year. (On coaches) We keep talking about being positive, we executed our plans really well and that's the reason I'm standing here today."
MI-W defeated DC-W by 7 wickets
Delhi Capitals failed to put a par score on board, and except for captain Meg Lanning, no player crossed the 30-run mark. Radha Yadav 27 at 12 balls helped Delhi to reach a good total.
When Mumbai came down to bat, they lost an early wicket, but they better hold their nerves and prevent shifting the momentum on Delhi's side. Nat Sciver-Brunt's boundary at the last over helped Mumbai Indians women to clinch the WPL 2023 title.