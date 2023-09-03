Confirmation

Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak dies at 49, wife confirms

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak died on Sunday at the age of 49, his family confirmed on social media.

Heath Streak

Heath Streak. Photo: ICC

Press Trust of India Harare
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak died on Sunday at the age of 49, his family confirmed on social media.
Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993-2005, was battling liver cancer for a long time.
"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," wrote Streak's wife Nadine on Facebook.
"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine added.
A few days ago, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga announced the demise of Streak on social media, only to deny it hours later after a message from his captain, but by then condolence messages by several former cricketers had surfaced.
"RIP Streaky," Olonga wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

In Test cricket, Streak claimed 216 wickets and scored one century and 11 half-centuries for Zimbabwe. In 189 ODIs, he bagged 239 wickets and made 2,943 runs with 13 fifties. He is the highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe by a long margin in both Tests and ODIs.
In 68 ODIs as captain, he led Zimbabwe to win in 18 and lost 47 while three finished without any result. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zimbabwe Cricket sports

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

